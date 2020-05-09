United expected to allow Henderson's Sheffield United stay

Stretford Paddock
The break in the football season caused by COVID-19 has put a real spanner in the works for those clubs affiliated with loan deals.

Domestic and European competitions are now set to be played out beyond the end of June when many players' loans expire.

Dean Henderson has once again shone brightly for Chris Wilder's side this term, as Sheffield United have proved to be the top-flight's surprise package.

The 23-year-old has kept 10 league clean sheets, only Burnley's Nick Pope has achieved more (11), and he was expected to return to Manchester United on June 30 ready to battle David de Gea for the no. 1 shirt.

According to the Manchester Evening News, there is no indication United would prevent Henderson from extending his stay at Sheffield United though.

The report states that whether Henderson is allowed to finish the season at Bramall Lane is in United's control, whilst Chris Wilder has claimed it would be "morally wrong" of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to keep hold of him.

No one would've expected that at this stage in the season, the Blades would be battling United for a Champions League spot but Wilder's men are just two points behind the Reds in fifth with a game in hand.

Although the plans to finalise the campaign are yet to be public knowledge, Premier League officials have insisted they aim to wrap things up by the end of July.

