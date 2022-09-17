Manchester United To Battle Real Madrid & Liverpool For €100million Star

Manchester United are looking to have a much improved season this campaign and return to the UEFA Champions League.

Not only does it allow them to compete against the best teams in Europe but by playing in the UCL, you can attract more talent to your club.

A new report has valued one of United’s targets at around €100million and suggested there will be a transfer war for his signature.

It won’t be an easy task for United to compete for the player as they will be against the likes of Real Madrid and Liverpool.

The report has suggested that next summer will see United go up against Real Madrid, Liverpool and Chelsea for the signing of an English star.

Jude Bellingham is set to leave Borussia Dortmund next summer and those European giants are favourites to land the player.

However with so many of Europes elite wanting to sign the same player, it will all come down to the players decision.

The report from SPORT via The Real Champs says;

“Bellingham has become one of the most followed footballers by big clubs like Real Madrid, Liverpool, Chelsea and Manchester United.”

“The teams are interested in signing the midfielder next summer. Borussia Dortmund are believed to be looking for a transfer fee around €100 million to let him leave.”

