Report: Manchester United to Bid For PSV Winger Cody Gakpo

Having signed Casemiro from Real Madrid, Manchester United are set to focus on recruiting Cody Gakpo from PSV Eindhoven.

Erik ten Hag has been keen for Manchester United to bolster their options up front.

The Dutchman is relying on Jadon Sancho, Marcus Rashford, and youngster Alejandro Garnacho to perform as wide forwards for United.

IMAGO / PA Images

United placed an €80 million bid for Brazilian winger Antony, which Ajax rejected. Antony is thought to be keen for a move and was absent from first team training this morning.

Instead of returning with a higher bid for Antony, whose interview with Mike Verweij is scheduled to be released tomorrow, Manchester United are set to reignite their interest in another Eredivisie winger.

Cody Gakpo has been linked with United for nearly two weeks as an alternative to Antony.

PSV's valuation of Gakpo would be about half of what United were willing to pay Ajax for Antony, the latter of whom has now been priced out of the market.

IMAGO / ANP

According to The Telegraph, United are now ready to go all-out for the PSV forward. Gakpo is alleged to have already told his club that he wants a transfer to Old Trafford.

A bid is expected to be lodged imminently and United are confident an agreement will be struck with PSV, who are willing to sell Gakpo regardless of whether they succeed in Champions League qualification or not.

IMAGO / ANP

The fee demanded by the Dutch side would be in the region of £38 million, with the potential of add-ons being included - a structure which would facilitate a smoother transfer deal for both parties.

As a consequence, United expect a relatively seamless negotiation for Gakpo, but have Atletico Madrid forward Yannick Carrasco lined up as an alternative if discussions were to collapse.

Gakpo scored twenty-one goals in forty-seven appearances last season.

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon