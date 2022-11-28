Manchester United To Enter The Race To Sign Moises Caicedo

Erik Ten Hag is keen to add new midfielders to his evergrowing Manchester United side. With the Red Devils set to miss out on Jude Bellingham, they are now turning their attention elsewhere.

A new report has claimed that United will now turn their attention to Brighton and Ecuador midfielder, Moises Caicedo. The talented midfielder has proved his ability at Brighton and is also of interest to Liverpool.

United could highly benefit with a player of his caliber in the side. Caicedo is a young, rising box to box midfielder who is regarded as a top name already in the Premier League.

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

Despite Liverpool also being interested in signing Caicedo, the Premier League runners up seem more determined to sign Bellingham. United could be given a clear run if they choose to pursue the signing.

According to the new report from Florian Plettenberg of Sky Germany, United are set to enter the race for the midfielder. In a tweet about the news, Florian said;

“Manchester United is planning to enter the race! Bosses are highly interested. Also on the list of Liverpool - next to Bellingham - & spotted by many other top clubs. Team mates say he is an „exceptional player & character“. Brighton hopes that he will stay beyond 2023.”

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon