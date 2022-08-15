Report: Manchester United to Finalise Three Signings Next Week

Skip to main content

Manchester United to Finalise Three Signings Next Week

According to Fabrizio Romano, Erik ten Hag is expected to introduce two or three new faces into his Manchester United squad.

Three new signings is simply inadequate in a transfer window that was scheduled to be a major rebuild. 

Tyrell Malacia, Lisandro Martínez, and Christian Eriksen have been the only incoming transfers. 

Given the opening defeats to Brighton Hove & Albion and Brentford in the Premier League, Manchester United's hierarchy is now under incessant pressure to instate further reinforcements into Erik ten Hag's weak squad.

Erik ten Hag Cristiano Ronaldo Manchester United

The Frenkie de Jong obsession has stalled business - particularly in the consideration of alternative midfield recruits - as a consequence of the recruitment strategy revolving around United's Dutch manager.

Barcelona's financial escapades have caused difficulty in progressing the proposed deal.

Frenkie de Jong

Although Adrien Rabiot's transfer from Juventus seems to be at the final stages of negotiation, United still need to act hasty in the final two weeks of the summer window. Especially if they are still relying on Barcelona 

Adrien Rabiot

Fabrizio Romano has suggested that the negotiation team, led by director of football John Murtough and chief executive Richard Arnold, are expected to be busy this week.

Romano revealed United's urgent plan via his Youtube channel, 

'Manchester United want at least two to three more players, and next week will be really busy for them on many, many targets, not only Adrien Rabiot'

The Athletic breathed a similar air, confirming the positions which United are targeting, 

'Manchester United are still attempting to recruit Frenkie de Jong and working on adding both competition for David de Gea and much-needed reinforcements up front.'

Manchester United Flag Badge
Transfers

