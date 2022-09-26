Manchester United To Hold Talks With Napoli Over Centre Back
Manchester United are said to be in the market for a new centre half in the January window.
South Korean international centre back, currently playing at Napoli Kim Min-Jae is said to be a player of interest to United.
The young centre back is impressing in Italy and could be available to buy in the January transfer window.
Kim Min-Jae is raising interest from all over Europe due to impressing for both club and country.
The first report emerged from CNN Turk who stated;
“Manchester United will hold talks with Napoli in January over the transfer of South Korean centre-back Kim Min-jae (25). United are determined to sign him.”
Area Napoli via Sport Witness then reported the following from Napoli’s sporting director, who said;
“Manchester United on Kim? Napoli must think about it immediately. If they come for Kim, you have to get another one like him.”
And finally, a report that adds more depth to this story was stated from Paolo Bargiggia via Sport Witness, he said;
“Napoli are monitoring possible replacements for Kim Min-jae, amid interest from Manchester United.”
Kim Min-Jae would be a promising addition to United’s squad.
