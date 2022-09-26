Skip to main content
Manchester United To Hold Talks With Napoli Over Centre Back

IMAGO / PA Images

Manchester United To Hold Talks With Napoli Over Centre Back

Manchester United could be set to hold talks with Napoli in January over the possibility of signing centre back Kim Min-Jae.

Manchester United are said to be in the market for a new centre half in the January window. 

South Korean international centre back, currently playing at Napoli Kim Min-Jae is said to be a player of interest to United. 

The young centre back is impressing in Italy and could be available to buy in the January transfer window. 

Kim Min-Jae is raising interest from all over Europe due to impressing for both club and country. 

Manchester United flag

The first report emerged from CNN Turk who stated; 

“Manchester United will hold talks with Napoli in January over the transfer of South Korean centre-back Kim Min-jae (25). United are determined to sign him.”

Area Napoli via Sport Witness then reported the following from Napoli’s sporting director, who said;

“Manchester United on Kim? Napoli must think about it immediately. If they come for Kim, you have to get another one like him.”

Old Trafford

And finally, a report that adds more depth to this story was stated from Paolo Bargiggia via Sport Witness, he said;

“Napoli are monitoring possible replacements for Kim Min-jae, amid interest from Manchester United.”

Kim Min-Jae would be a promising addition to United’s squad. 

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon

Old Trafford
Transfers

Manchester United To Hold Talks With Napoli Over Centre Back

By Alex Wallace
Lindelof
Transfers

Galatasaray Interested In Signing Manchester United Centre-Back Victor Lindelof

By Saul Escudero
Harry Maguire
Quotes

Joe Cole Defends Manchester United & England's Harry Maguire After Poor Performance

By Rhys James
Diogo Dalot
Quotes

Fabrizio Romano: When Will Diogo Dalot Get A New Manchester United Deal?

By Rhys James
Emiliano Martinez Aston Villa
Transfers

Manchester United Keeping Tabs On Aston Villa Goalkeeper

By Alex Wallace
De Gea
Transfers

Juventus Could Move For Manchester United Goalkeeper David De Gea

By Alex Wallace
Scott Mctominay
Exclusives

Ex Scotland Player Says Scott McTominay Needs To Consistently Perform To Continue Playing Ahead Of Casemiro

By Alex Wallace
Woodward IMAGO PA Images
Quotes

Revealed: Ed Woodward Denied Eric Cantona A 'President' Job At Manchester United

By Rhys James