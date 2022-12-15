Manchester United To Launch Sensational Bid To Sign Karim Benzema

Manchester United are reportedly about to prepare a sensational bid to sign Ballon d’Or winner Karim Benzema. The Real Madrid forward’s contract expires at the Santiago Bernabeu in the summer of 2023.

While the majority of links so far have almost set United up to sign a young striker, Erik ten Hag could look at an experienced forward such as the Frenchman. The Ballon d’Or winner missed France’s World Cup due to injury.

Benzema has only played seven times for Real Madrid in La Liga this season however the striker has found the net on five occasions. The number nine has been put in inconsistent and impressive goalscoring numbers for the last few years.

IMAGO / Icon Sportswire

The now 34-year-old has been at Real Madrid for the past number of years but could be prepared for a new challenge upon the expiry of his current deal. As it stands Ben‘s mum would be allowed to leave Real Madrid for free this summer.

United have been linked to the likes of Cody Gakpo and Goncalo Ramos. However, should United look at someone more experienced as a short-term option then Benzema could really fit the bill.

According to the new report from El Nacional; “Manchester United are ready to launch a sensational offer to lure Karim Benzema to Old Trafford this summer. The Frenchman’s contract runs out at the end of this season.”

