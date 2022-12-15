Manchester United To Make Serious Attempt To Sign Dusan Vlahovic In January

Dusan Vlahovic could be set to leave Juventus at some point in 2023 due to the clubs financial position. The Italian giants could be forced to sell valuable assets such as Vlahovic due to a financial crisis.

Manchester United alongside Chelsea have been heavily linked to the signing of the striker. Erik Ten Hag is more than keen to add a new striker to his ranks following the departure of Cristiano Ronaldo.

The Dutchman has got his eye on a number of young and talented strikers with Vlahovic being one of them, The Serbian recently featured at the FIFA World Cup for his nation.

IMAGO / NurPhoto

Goncalo Ramos and Cody Gakpo are two other names who have been linked with being signed. However, United could take advantage of Juventus’ situation and sign Vlahovic for a fee that could be lower than desired.

United have been linked as the close rival to Chelsea recently in the pursuit of this deal. A new report has suggested that United could move for the player in January and are going to make a ‘serious attempt’ to do so.

According to the report from Nicola Balice via Corriere dello Sport; “Manchester United are going to make a SERIOUS attempt to sign Juventus striker Dušan Vlahović in January!”

