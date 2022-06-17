Report: Manchester United To Miss Out On Christian Eriksen With Tottenham Tipped To Sign Midfielder

Manchester United could be set to miss out on the signing of free agent, Christian Eriksen as Tottenham are being tipped to sign their former midfielder, according to reports.

United could be set to lose another one of their transfer targets this summer as Eriksen could be bound for a return to North London this summer.

The Danish international failed to re sign a new deal with Brentford after spending the second half of the season with the side.

Eriksen has been of interest to a number of clubs this summer with both United and Tottenham the two sides who made Eriksen an offer.

IMAGO / PA Images

United have already missed out on signing striker target Darwin Nunez to rivals Liverpool and could now be set to miss out on Eriksen.

According to Ed Aarons of the Guardian sport;

“Manchester United and Tottenham are believed to have held talks over a potential move for Eriksen this week.”

United and Tottenham are understood to have both made offers for the midfielder with Eriksen said to be flattered with United’s offer.

However, Aarons reports for the Guardian that;

“Spurs are tipped to snap up their former player.”

United are yet to sign a player so far this summer.

