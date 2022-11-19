Manchester United To Monitor Dutch Attacker At FIFA World Cup

Manchester United are going to be taking a look at a number of players at this years FIFA World Cup. However, there is one player from the Netherlands in particular that they will be looking at.

United have shown an interest in Cody Gakpo who is also from the Netherlands. However a new report suggests that they will pay attention to another Dutchman in particular at the tournament.

A report in the summer had linked United to sign their former attacker Memphis Depay. Now, according to a new report United will be prepared to watch Depay at the World Cup.

United need to add to their options up front in January even without the departure of Cristiano Ronaldo which is inevitable. Depay could be the answer for United.

According to the report from Sport; “Manchester United have shown interest in re-signing Memphis Depay in January, and may move for him depending on his World Cup performance.”

The Dutch forward is out of favour at Barcelona and could be looking for an exit in 2023 with United being a possible route out.

