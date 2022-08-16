Manchester United to Pursue Real Madrid Star

Manchester United are set to step up their interest in Real Madrid's midfielder, Casemiro.

IMAGO / AFLOSPORT

Reports earlier today suggested that Manchester United admire Casemiro but were still vying for the signatures of Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot and Barcelona star Frenkie de Jong.

With multiple reports confirming that Rabiot's proposed transfer to United has collapsed due to excessive wage demands, Casemiro has been highlighted as a key alternative target.

Casemiro has been a fixed member of Real Madrid's squad for the past seven seasons.

He has won five Champions League titles as part of an unrivalled midfield trio alongside Toni Kroos and Luka Modrić.

Casemiro posing with Modrić and Kroos after defeating Eintracht Frankfurt in the UEFA Super Cup. IMAGO / Jan Huebner

Jamie Jackson of The Guardian has indicated that United are about to open negotiations for Casemiro.

According to Jackson, director of football John Murtough's 'attention is now on exploring a potential move for Casemiro.'

He noted, however, that the Brazilian would cost a far more significant fee than Rabiot. Casemiro's contract does not expire until 2025.

The Athletic reported that United's discussions about Casemiro are 'live'.

The Telegraph have reported that the thirty-year-old could command a deal north of £50 million. United had agreed a transfer for Rabiot with Juventus in the region of £15 million.

It is difficult to see why Manchester United had viewed Casemiro as an alternative to the inferior player Rabiot for any reason other than the latter's initial financial appeal.

IMAGO / Jan Huebner

Young midfielders Aurélien Tchouaméni and Eduardo Camavinga were preferred over Casemiro in Madrid's opening La Liga fixture against Almería.

The lack of a concrete position in Madrid's first eleven could lead the Brazilian into exploring his options at Old Trafford.

A potential stumbling block would be whether he is willing to forgo Champions League football and join a turbulent Manchester United squad.

IMAGO / NurPhoto

United Muppetiers confirmed the links to Madrid's experienced defensive midfielder via Twitter,

'United interest in Casemiro is real, Madrid would probably be happy to sell. It's early doors but not outside reality.'

