Skip to main content
Manchester United To Rival Chelsea For Wonderkid Striker

IMAGO / Hübner

Manchester United To Rival Chelsea For Wonderkid Striker

Manchester United could be prepared to rival Chelsea in the pursuit of a wonderkid striker.

Manchester United are more than keen in recruiting a new striker in 2023, whether it be in the summer or in the upcoming winter transfer window. Erik Ten Hag would like to bring in a new number 9 to replace Cristiano Ronaldo.

The Dutchman is pushing to recruit a new face in the attacking front line of his side. United could now be set to rival Chelsea in their pursuit of a wonderkid striker.

Youssoufa Moukoko of Borussia Dortmund is the player now being reportedly linked with a move to Old Trafford. The young German was linked with both United and Liverpool just over a month ago.

Moukoko has broken onto the scene at Dortmund and has been performing to a great standard. He also made some appearances for Germany at the FIFA World Cup in Qatar more recently.

The player is a major ‘wonderkid’ talent in the eyes of many European elites and the new report suggests that United and Liverpool could rival Chelsea in their pursuit of the striker. The players current contract expires in the summer of 2023.

A report comes from Times Sport, it states the following; “Chelsea will face competition from both Manchester United and Liverpool to sign 18-year-old Youssoufa Moukoko.”

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon

Youssoufa Moukoko
Transfers

Manchester United To Rival Chelsea For Wonderkid Striker

By Alex Wallace
Lisandro Martinez Manchester United
News

A Manchester United Player Will Win The World Cup

By Alex Wallace
Morata
Transfers

Spanish Striker Of Interest To Manchester United

By Alex Wallace
France Kylian Mbappe FIFA World Cup
Match Day

Where To Watch France v Morocco, FIFA World Cup 2022 Semi Final, Live Stream

By Alex Wallace
Lionel Messi Argentina FIFA World Cup 2022
Match Day

Watch: Lionel Messi Goal For Argentina v Croatia, FIFA World Cup 2022 Semi Final

By Alex Wallace
Dumfries
Transfers

Erik Ten Hag Pushing For Manchester United To Sign Denzel Dumfries

By Alex Wallace
Sancho
News

Manchester United Not Worried About Jadon Sancho Future

By Alex Wallace
Enzo Fernandez Argentina FIFA World Cup 2022
Match Day

Where To Watch Argentina v Croatia, FIFA World Cup 2022 Semi Final, Live Stream

By Alex Wallace