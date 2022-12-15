Manchester United To Rival Chelsea For Wonderkid Striker

Manchester United are more than keen in recruiting a new striker in 2023, whether it be in the summer or in the upcoming winter transfer window. Erik Ten Hag would like to bring in a new number 9 to replace Cristiano Ronaldo.

The Dutchman is pushing to recruit a new face in the attacking front line of his side. United could now be set to rival Chelsea in their pursuit of a wonderkid striker.

Youssoufa Moukoko of Borussia Dortmund is the player now being reportedly linked with a move to Old Trafford. The young German was linked with both United and Liverpool just over a month ago.

Moukoko has broken onto the scene at Dortmund and has been performing to a great standard. He also made some appearances for Germany at the FIFA World Cup in Qatar more recently.

The player is a major ‘wonderkid’ talent in the eyes of many European elites and the new report suggests that United and Liverpool could rival Chelsea in their pursuit of the striker. The players current contract expires in the summer of 2023.

A report comes from Times Sport, it states the following; “Chelsea will face competition from both Manchester United and Liverpool to sign 18-year-old Youssoufa Moukoko.”

