Report: Manchester United To Rival Chelsea In Bid To Sign Right Back Jonathan Clauss

Manchester United could be set to rival Chelsea in a bid to sign RC Lens and French international right back, Jonathan Clauss this summer as Erik Ten Hag looks to sign a right sided defender, claims a new report.

United are in the market for a number of players in different positions as they look to strengthen their side ahead of the new campaign.

The Red Devils have already added left back Tyrell Malacia and are set to announce the signing of central defender, Lisandro Martinez very soon.

The addition of Clauss would then give Ten Hag new options across the entirety of the defensive back line.

IMAGO / PanoramiC

Chelsea have a long standing interest in the player and have scouted him for some time, however the London side are also looking to rebuild a number of parts to their squad this summer.

The Blues have lost a number of defenders this summer, however have already started the new recruitment process to bring in a number of new faces.

United could now potentially look to disrupt Chelsea’s business and swoop for the right back this summer who could be available for a great price.

According to Nizaar Kinsella “Manchester United have approached Lens right wing-back Jonathan Clauss about a possible move to Old Trafford.

The player is valued at £8m, but whether they pursue a move for him will depend on players leaving first.”

