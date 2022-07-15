Skip to main content

Report: Manchester United To Rival Chelsea In Bid To Sign Right Back Jonathan Clauss

Manchester United could be set to rival Chelsea in a bid to sign RC Lens and French international right back, Jonathan Clauss this summer as Erik Ten Hag looks to sign a right sided defender, claims a new report. 

United are in the market for a number of players in different positions as they look to strengthen their side ahead of the new campaign. 

The Red Devils have already added left back Tyrell Malacia and are set to announce the signing of central defender, Lisandro Martinez very soon. 

The addition of Clauss would then give Ten Hag new options across the entirety of the defensive back line. 

Clauss

Chelsea have a long standing interest in the player and have scouted him for some time, however the London side are also looking to rebuild a number of parts to their squad this summer. 

The Blues have lost a number of defenders this summer, however have already started the new recruitment process to bring in a number of new faces. 

United could now potentially look to disrupt Chelsea’s business and swoop for the right back this summer who could be available for a great price. 

According to Nizaar Kinsella “Manchester United have approached Lens right wing-back Jonathan Clauss about a possible move to Old Trafford. 

The player is valued at £8m, but whether they pursue a move for him will depend on players leaving first.”

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon

Clauss
Transfers

Report: Manchester United To Rival Chelsea In Bid To Sign Right Back Jonathan Clauss

By Alex Wallacejust now
lisandro martinez
Transfers

Report: Manchester United Finalise Paperwork for Argentine Player

By Soumyajit Roy2 minutes ago
Lingard
Transfers

Jesse Lingard Wanted By Manchester United Legend Wayne Rooney At DC United

By Alex Wallace13 minutes ago
Martinez
Transfers

Lisandro Martinez To Manchester United Is A Done Deal | Erik Ten Hag's Second Signing

By Alex Wallace9 hours ago
De Jong
Media

Report: As Deal Seems Getting Closer See How Midfielder Frenkie De Jong Might Fit Into Erik Ten Hag's Manchester United

By Saul Escudero11 hours ago
ten hag bangkok
Match Day

Manchester United v Melbourne Victory Match Preview | Pre Season Tour Australia

By Alex Wallace11 hours ago
antony
Transfers

Report: Liverpool In Talks With Manchester United Target Antony

By Alex Wallace11 hours ago
De Jong
News

Barcelona's Ferran Torres Appears To Have Taken Frenkie De Jong's Shirt Number Amid Manchester United Links

By Rhys James13 hours ago