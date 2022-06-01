Manchester United Told to Cough up More Money in Hunt for Lazio Star Sergej Milinkovic-Savic

A fixed price tag has been placed on Sergej Milinkovic-Savic to seal a deal for the player to join Manchester United.

Milinkovic-Savic has been a constant for Italian side Lazio since he joined in 2015. He has made 231 appearances for the club in that time.

According to Il Tempo, the Red Devils have previously made a £47 million offer for the 27-year-old's services.

New reports claims that the United would be charged £77 million if they wanted to enlist the talent of the Serb.

The player has reportedly caught the eye of two other big European clubs, Paris Saint-Germain and Juventus, but neither have placed a bid so far.

The Manchester side will need to raise their bid by an extra £30 million if they are to reach the reported price set by Club President Claudio Lotito.

During his time at Lazio, the midfielder has won a collection of individual achievements, including two Player of the Month awards, Lazio's Player of the Year and 2018/19 Serie A Best Midfielder.

He has also helped the Serie A side to win several major Italian trophies such as the 2018/19 Coppa Italia.

The Lazio star plays in midfield, a position that Manchester United are limited in options due to the summer departures of Paul Pogba and Nemanja Matic.

