Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch DayTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

Manchester United Told to Cough up More Money in Hunt for Lazio Star Sergej Milinkovic-Savic

A fixed price tag has been placed on Sergej Milinkovic-Savic to seal a deal for the player to join Manchester United.

Milinkovic-Savic has been a constant for Italian side Lazio since he joined in 2015. He has made 231 appearances for the club in that time.

According to Il Tempo, the Red Devils have previously made a £47 million offer for the 27-year-old's services.

New reports claims that the United would be charged £77 million if they wanted to enlist the talent of the Serb.

Sergej Milinkovic-Savic

The player has reportedly caught the eye of two other big European clubs, Paris Saint-Germain and Juventus, but neither have placed a bid so far.

The Manchester side will need to raise their bid by an extra £30 million if they are to reach the reported price set by Club President Claudio Lotito.

During his time at Lazio, the midfielder has won a collection of individual achievements, including two Player of the Month awards, Lazio's Player of the Year and 2018/19 Serie A Best Midfielder.

He has also helped the Serie A side to win several major Italian trophies such as the 2018/19 Coppa Italia.

The Lazio star plays in midfield, a position that Manchester United are limited in options due to the summer departures of Paul Pogba and Nemanja Matic.

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon

Sergej Milinkovic-Savic
Transfers

Manchester United Told to Cough up More Money in Hunt for Lazio Star Sergej Milinkovic-Savic

By Kieran Neller1 minute ago
De Gea
News

Parting words for Paul Pogba and Jesse Lingard from Manchester United's David De Gea

By Kieran Neller1 hour ago
Marco Asensio
Transfers

Real Madrid's Marco Asensio being pushed to sign for Manchester United by Agent

By Kieran Neller1 hour ago
Jesse Lingard
News

Jesse Lingard Farewell Message To Manchester United Fans Following Exit From Old Trafford

By Saul Escudero1 hour ago
James Garner
Transfers

Everton looking to swoop in and take key Manchester United Academy Graduate James Garner

By Kieran Neller2 hours ago
Timber
Transfers

Report: Jurrien Timber Looks Likely to Become Erik Ten Hag’s First Manchester United Signing

By Alex Wallace2 hours ago
Erik Ten Hag and Mitchell Van Der Gaag
News

New Manager Erik Ten Hag Is Claimed To Be A Control Freak - Something In Common With Sir Alex Ferguson

By Saul Escudero2 hours ago
Aaron Wan-Bissaka
News

Report: Serie A Side Interested in Manchester United Defender

By Kaustubh Pandey3 hours ago