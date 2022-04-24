Skip to main content
Report: Manchester United’s Top Priority is a Right Sided Attacker, Ajax Winger Antony Outlined as Main Target

Manchester United are set to make a right sided attacker their top priority in the summer transfer window and have outlined Ajax winger Antony as their main target, according to a report. 

United will be looking to strengthen their squad this summer with a number of players set to be signed by Erik Ten Hag.

It has now emerged that United’s priority is a right sided attacker this summer. 

United signed Jadon Sancho as their right wing target last summer.

Sancho has come into form after a slow start at Old Trafford but the English winger is also able to operate on the left side of attack. 

United are now said to be looking to strengthen on their right side of attack once more with Ajax winger Antony being a top target. 

Antony

According to Zeeshanxz, a transfer source on Twitter who has gained credibility recently, “Manchester United’s top priority at the moment for the summer transfer window is to sign a new right sided forward.

Antony leads the race”

Ten Hag is known to be a big admirer of Antony and could convince United to sign the Brazilian this summer. 

Transfers

By Alex Wallacejust now
