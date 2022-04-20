Report: Manchester United, Tottenham and Chelsea Target Sergej Milinkovic-Savic
Manchester United will possibly face competition from two other Premier League sides in Tottenham and Chelsea for the signing of Sergej Milinkovic-Savic according to reports.
United are targeting a replacement for the departing Paul Pogba and have identified the Lazio midfielder as their preferred target but could possibly face competition from two EPL rivals.
Milinkovic-Savic has been a rumoured target for United for a number of seasons but a move has never materialised.
Lazio have not wanted to part ways with the midfielder in the past but have never received a price that they have seen viable.
Now according to Spencer Morgan of the Mail, “Manchester United, Tottenham and Chelsea are interested in Sergej Milinković-Savić. Lazio value him at £50m.”
United have known to be facing competition from the likes of PSG but now could face direct competition from their Premier League rivals.
£50million seems a much more reasonable price for the midfielder compared to the figures of £75million that had been brought up in the past.
Read More Manchester United Coverage:
- Report: Real Madrid Considering Move for Manchester United Midfielder Paul Pogba
- Leading Scouts Depart Manchester United After Years of Service
- Former Manchester United Captain Hails Midfielder Following Liverpool Defeat
- Ralf Rangnick Says There Could Be 'As Many As 10' Incomings For Manchester United This Summer
- Watch: Manchester United and Liverpool Supporters Come Together to Show Support for Cristiano Ronaldo
- Manchester United's Relationship with Paul Pogba is at 'Point of No Return'
Follow United Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon |