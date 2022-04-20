Report: Manchester United, Tottenham and Chelsea Target Sergej Milinkovic-Savic

Manchester United will possibly face competition from two other Premier League sides in Tottenham and Chelsea for the signing of Sergej Milinkovic-Savic according to reports.

United are targeting a replacement for the departing Paul Pogba and have identified the Lazio midfielder as their preferred target but could possibly face competition from two EPL rivals.

Milinkovic-Savic has been a rumoured target for United for a number of seasons but a move has never materialised.

Lazio have not wanted to part ways with the midfielder in the past but have never received a price that they have seen viable.

IMAGO / sportphoto24

Now according to Spencer Morgan of the Mail, “Manchester United, Tottenham and Chelsea are interested in Sergej Milinković-Savić. Lazio value him at £50m.”

United have known to be facing competition from the likes of PSG but now could face direct competition from their Premier League rivals.

£50million seems a much more reasonable price for the midfielder compared to the figures of £75million that had been brought up in the past.

