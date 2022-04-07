Report: Manchester United Among a Host of European Clubs Tracking Villarreal Winger Arnaut Danjuma
Manchester United are said to be one of a host of European clubs tracking the progress of Villarreal winger Arnaut Danjuma according to reports.
Danjuma, formerly of AFC Bournemouth is reportedly a possible target for United this summer.
The Dutch winger has been a great signing for Villarreal and has performed incredibly well in both La Liga and the UEFA Champions League.
Danjuma was acquired by Villarreal last summer from Bournemouth and has excelled above expectations at his new club.
It's said that United's rivals Liverpool were heavily interested in Danjuma before they completed the signing of Luis Diaz in January.
United will be looking to strengthen in multiple areas across the pitch with one of those positions being a winger.
According to Chris Wheeler of the Daily Mail, 'United are one of a number of European clubs tracking Danjuma’s progress.
Manchester United scouts watched Villarreal defeat Bayern Munich yesterday as Danjuma scored.'
United will want to focus on positions such as central defence, midfield and striker before turning their attention to a winger.
