Manchester United Transfer Round-Up Henderson Not For Sale!

Manchester United are determined to resist any bids for Dean Henderson in the next transfer window, and will instead look to secure another loan move for him next season, with Dean Henderson Already proving to be a valuable player at the three loan spells he has had; Shrewsbury, Sheffield United in the Championship where he got in the Championship Team of The Year as well as this season where he has proved he can play against the bigger teams for Sheffield United in the Premier League helping them to a 6th place finish. There have been rumours that The Englishman is wanted by Chelsea but Manchester United see him as a prized asset and hopefully the successor to David De Gea in the future.

Upamecano Update!

According to Sky Sports News Dayot Upamecano will NOT be moving to Manchester United this summer. The Frenchman and former Manchester United trialist will also not move to FC Bayern this summer as touted very heavily in the German Press and will extend his contract at RB Leipzig by one year until 2022. This with him only extending it by one year it may mean Upamecano may become available after the 2020/ 2021 season where he will then only have one season left on his contract.

@baggers_alex brings you this mornings Paper Talk as we look at Dean Henderson's future and an update on Upamecano