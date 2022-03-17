Skip to main content
Report: Manchester United Star Willing to Consider Offers From Rivals in the Summer

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba will be willing to consider offers from the club's Premier League rivals this summer, states a report.

Pogba's current deal at United runs out in the summer of 2022 and he is yet to agree terms on a new deal with United for a renewal. The Frenchman has been linked with a move back to Juventus.

Pogba vs Leeds United

Mike McGrath from the Telegraph has reported recently about the situation of Pogba and whether he could stay at Old Trafford beyond this season.

It is stated that the midfielder will allow his contract at United to run out before deciding his next destination, but he is willing to listen to offers from United's rivals in England.

Pogba wants to help United finish the season strongly before making a call on his future and a turnaround of the situation at Old Trafford seeems unlikely.

Pogba had missed a chunk of the season due to injury but he featured against Tottenham recently, while coming off the bench against Atletico Madrid.

