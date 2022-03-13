Report: Manchester United Turn Attention to La Liga Star Striker as Erling Haaland Alternative

Manchester United have reportedly missed out on the chance to sign Erling Haaland this summer and have now turned their attention to a La Liga striker as an alternative, according to reports.

United have been setback in their search for a new striker.

Target, Haaland is set to sign for Manchester City this season according to reports.

United will reportedly still move for a striker this summer as the club will likely lose Edinson Cavani and uncertainty still hangs over the future of Cristiano Ronaldo.

The 'Red Devils' are reportedly eyeing up a move for Real Sociedad striker, Alexander Isak.

According to the Daily Star via Football365, United see Isak as "the next best option in the current market and represents decent value for money".

Isak is a Swedish international and currently plays in La Liga.

The Swedish striker has failed to find form this season, only scoring four goals in 22 appearances in the Spanish top flight.

