Report: Manchester United Turning To Sergej Milinković-Savić As Frenkie De Jong Alternative

Manchester United are now reportedly starting to look at Frenkie De Jong alternatives if reports are to be believed with previously linked target Sergej Milinković-Savić being the latest name to be rumoured as an alternative to the Dutchman, claims a new report.

Erik Ten Hag however is determined to sign De Jong and has reportedly turned down the chance to focus on other targets until this point. 

The Dutch manager wants to reunite with De Jong at Old Trafford but the saga continues to be dragged out with the financial situation at Barcelona.

Youri Tielemans has been names as a possible alternative and is said to be liked by club and manager, however the player prefers a move to Arsenal. 

Tielemans

However, United could now turn their attention to another alternative and this time it being a midfielder that has been linked to United before. 

According to a new report from Italian outlet Calcio Mercato via Sports Witness, United could turn their attention back to Sergej Milinković-Savić.

“Manchester United are now ‘turning their attention’ to Sergej Milinković-Savić as an alternative to Frenkie de Jong.” reports the outlet. 

However the club and player have been linked for many windows and a move has never materialised but could this be the window that this all changes, only time will tell.

