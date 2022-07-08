Skip to main content

Manchester United Uncertain If A Deal For Frenkie De Jong Can Be Completed

Manchester United have been negotiating with Barcelona for a number of weeks for Frenkie De Jong however some sources at United suggest that there are still many hurdles to overcome before a deal is complete, according to a report.

United are now being pressured by Premier League rivals, Chelsea in the deal as the London club have entered the race to sign the player as their new owner arrived in Barcelona last night for talks with their club. 

Chelsea are said to be interested in a move for De Jong as Barcelona hold interest in a number of players from the club, however De Jong is said to be set on a move to United to reunite with former boss, Erik Ten Hag.

Erik Ten Hag

However, despite the eagerness from both United and De Jong to complete a deal, there is said to be a number of facts slowing the deal down and not allowing it to be completed any time soon.

United supporters are growing frustrated with how long the deal is taking to complete as fans think that too much time has already been spent on this deal alone. 

A new report from Rob Dawson of ESPN has suggested that some United sources remain uncertain that a deal can even be completed, he reports;

“Dialogue remains ongoing despite public claims from Barcelona that Frenkie de Jong is not available for a transfer but there remains uncertainty at Manchester United about whether a deal is possible.”

