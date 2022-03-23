Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch DayTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

Report: Manchester United 'Unlikely' to Look at Signing Paulo Dybala

Manchester United are unlikely to look at signing Paulo Dybala as a free agent this summer despite reports linking the club with the player.

United were reported as one of thee teams said to be interested in signing Dybala as a free agent this summer.

United have recently chosen to opt for older free agents to sign during a transfer window, Edinson Cavni being a prime example.

It looks like United will avoid doing that this summer and now look unlikely to sign Dybala for free this summer.

According to UnitedMuppetiers, a reliable source amongst United fans for transfer news especially have stated that United look unlikely to even look at signing the free agent this summer.

Dybala has been linked with a number of clubs this summer such as Atletico Madrid and Liverpool who are both still interested in the player.

United's transfer policy this summer seems to include signing a young player in the attacking position that Dybala plays.

Download The New Forza Football App! Get LIVE Lineups, Match Scores, Fixtures, Tables, Stats, & More: [Download Here]

Read More Manchester United Coverage

Follow United Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon |

Dybala
Transfers

Report: Manchester United 'Unlikely' to Look at Signing Paulo Dybala

By Alex Wallace1 minute ago
united flag
News

Manchester United Goalkeeper Announces Retirement

By Alan Bince14 minutes ago
Bruno Fernandes
News

Bruno Fernandes Set to Extend Manchester United Contract

By Alex Wallace23 minutes ago
Araujo
News

Manchester United 'First to Move' for Defender Amidst Interest from Chelsea

By Kaustubh Pandey2 hours ago
Paul Pogba
Quotes

Paul Pogba Opens Up on His Struggles With Depression During His Manchester United Career

By Rhys James3 hours ago
Paul Pogba vs Leeds
Quotes

Paul Pogba Questions His Role At Manchester United Compared to France: 'Do I Really Have a Role?'

By Rhys James4 hours ago
united flag
News

Manchester United Manager Appointment Time Frame Revealed after Ten Hag Interview

By Kaustubh Pandey4 hours ago
Ten Hag
News

Erik Ten Hag makes 'good impression' during Manchester United meeting

By Kaustubh Pandey5 hours ago