Report: Manchester United 'Unlikely' to Look at Signing Paulo Dybala

Manchester United are unlikely to look at signing Paulo Dybala as a free agent this summer despite reports linking the club with the player.

United were reported as one of thee teams said to be interested in signing Dybala as a free agent this summer.

United have recently chosen to opt for older free agents to sign during a transfer window, Edinson Cavni being a prime example.

It looks like United will avoid doing that this summer and now look unlikely to sign Dybala for free this summer.

According to UnitedMuppetiers, a reliable source amongst United fans for transfer news especially have stated that United look unlikely to even look at signing the free agent this summer.

Dybala has been linked with a number of clubs this summer such as Atletico Madrid and Liverpool who are both still interested in the player.

United's transfer policy this summer seems to include signing a young player in the attacking position that Dybala plays.

