Report: Manchester United Unlikely to Sign Atletico Madrid Striker

Manchester United Unlikely to Sign Atletico Madrid Striker

Although journalists linked Manchester United with Atletico Madrid's Matheus Cunha, The Telegraph has reported that this move is unlikely.

With Manchester United's depleted forward line options and the  Cristiano Ronaldo conundrum, the pressure is on the board to recruit a new striker.

Christian Eriksen beginning the Premier League campaign as a false nine only emphasised the imperative necessity for reinforcements up front.

United have been strongly linked with a multitude of strikers this summer.

Benjamin Šeško was of high-interest before he signed a pre-contract with RB Leipzig, whilst the links with Espanyol striker Raúl De Tomás appear to not be concrete. 

Reports concerning United's circulation of Stuttgart's Saša Kalajdžić have dried up. Lyon forward Moussa Dembélé and Leicester City striker Jamie Vardy are other names linked with a transfer to Old Trafford.

Reports last night suggested that United were in talks for Atletico Madrid striker Matheus Cunha.

Fabrizio Romano stated via Twitter, 'Manchester United had direct talks with Matheus Cunha’s agents as with many others in the last few days.'

Atletico's price-tag would be north of €50 million.

Cunha scored six goals in twenty-nine La Liga appearances last season. The 23-year-old averages nearly twenty-two pressures per ninety minutes.

According to Jonathan Burt of The Telegraph, however, the proposed transfer to United appears to be 'unlikely'.

Recognising the links between Cunha and United, Burt highlighted that other targets are preferred and are being 'pursued' instead of the Brazilian.

He noted that Erik ten Hag is still strongly pushing for the club to sign a forward.

