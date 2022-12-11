Manchester United Unlikely To Sign Cody Gakpo In January

A new report has suggested that despite the heavy interest in Cody Gakpo, Manchester United are unlikely to sign him in the January transfer window or maybe even at all.

United were heavily interested in signing Gakpo in the summer window and even went as far as agreeing personal terms. However, the club overspent on and elected to sign Antony instead.

United are now in a position where they are desperate to sign a new attacker in the January transfer window. With the departure of Cristiano Ronaldo, Erik Ten Hag wants to sign a striker in particular.

IMAGO / PA Images

The Dutchman is a huge fan of Gakpo as has already been reported, however there is an issue. The owners of the club, the Glazer’s appear to have no money to spend in the upcoming window as the sale of the club is currently pending.

Gakpo had attracted much interest over the duration of the World Cup thanks to his good performances. With other big clubs showing interest, United are almost at a full disadvantage.

The new report which states United may be ‘unlikely’ to sign Gakpo comes from Howard Nurse. The reporter is seen as a reliable outlet among United fans but has tweeted the following;

“Cody Gakpo, probably not then #MUFC”

Nurse normally tweets a players name and the word ‘then’ and is normally seen to be right. This will come as a worrying tweet to Red Devils fans ahead of the window.

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon