Manchester United Updated Top 5 Most Valuable Players

Following the departure of Paul Pogba, Transfermarkt have updated Manchester United’s top 5 most valuable players.

Let's take a look at United's top 5 most valuable players..

1 – Bruno Fernandes - £81M

Despite a challenging season, the Portuguese midfielder has topped the list as Transfermarkt’s most valuable Manchester United player at a staggering £81M.

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

Fernandes joined the Red Devils from Sporting CP in January 2020 for a fee reportedly worth up to £67.6M. In his first full season at United, Fernandes hit the ground running and cemented himself as a fan's favourite by registering 27 goals and 17 assists in just 58 games.

In September 2020, Fernandes was named the winner of Manchester United’s Sir Matt Busby Player of the Year award.

However, along with United, the 27-year-old hit a significant loss of form this season, registering just 10 goals and 14 assists in 46 games.

On 1 April 2022, Fernandes signed a new contract which will keep him at Old Trafford until June 2026, with the option for another year.

2 – Jadon Sancho - £72M

Sancho currently stands as the second most valuable player at Manchester United, valued at £72M.

IMAGO / News Images

In July 2021, it was announced that Manchester United and Borussia Dortmund had reached a verbal agreement for the transfer of Sancho in a deal estimated at around £80M. Sancho joined up with the United squad after UEFA Euro 2020.

In November 2021, Sancho netted his first goal for United against Villarreal to secure a spot in the knockout stages of the Champions League.

Due to his poor form this season, along with Marcus Rashford, the 22-year-old missed out on the England squad for Nations League matches against Hungary, Germany, and Italy.

3 – Marcus Rashford - £63M

Rashford, a Manchester United player from the age of seven, burst onto the professional scene by scoring two goals on his debut in a 5-1 win over Midtjylland, making him United’s youngest ever goal scorer in European competition, beating a record held by George Best.

IMAGO / Sportimage

Three days later, the 24-year-old marked his Premier League debut with two goals and an assist against Arsenal, making him the third-youngest scorer for Manchester United in the Premier League after Danny Welbeck and Federico Macheda.

Rashford has made 303 appearances for the Red Devils, accumulating 93 goals and 57 assists. That values him as United’s third most valuable player.

4 – Raphael Varane - £54M

In July 2021, the Frenchman departed Real Madrid as one of the most successful defenders of all time and joined Manchester United.

IMAGO / Sportimage

List of achievements:

3X La Liga

1X Copa Del Rey

3X Supercopa De Espana

4X Champions League

3x UEFA Super Cup

4X FIFA Club World Cup

1X FIFA World Cup

As you can see, the 29-year-old isn’t short of much silverware. However, it hasn’t been the most successful season, featuring just 29 times in all competitions.

Despite going trophyless at his time with United, Varane is still valued at £54M.

5 – Luke Shaw - £37.8M

The two-time winner of the Manchester United’s Player’s Player of the Year concludes the top 5 and comes in at £37.8M.

Shaw has been in the United ranks since 2014 after joining from Southampton for £30M, then a world-record fee for a teenager.

IMAGO / Sportimage

Shaw has overcome various setbacks in recent years, including a double leg fracture to cement himself as United’s number one left-back.

The 26-year-old has made 213 appearances for the Red Devils and has won the FA Cup, Community Shield, EFL Cup and the Europa League.