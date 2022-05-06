Skip to main content
Manchester United Uruguayan Forward Edinson Cavani On Claims About A Possible Move To South America Following His Exit This Summer.

It is known that Edinson Cavani hasn't had his best season with Manchester United, being means for the media to link the number 21 with South American clubs.

The Uruguayan International has been struggling this season. As the Salto born has only started on seven games in all competitions from which six are for Premier League matches.

Cavani has participated in 18 matches this season, scoring just two goals and providing one assist.

Cavani

The 35-year-old has missed 24 matches for the Red Devils, all this due to multiple injuries the forward has suffered along the season.

The arrival of star forward Cristiano Ronaldo also put Cavani in a secondary roll, being mainly Ronaldo's substitute.

The Striker has a contract with Manchester United until this June 2022, and it is well known that the Uruguayan will not continue playing for the Old Trafford side.

Following this, Edinson Cavani has recently been linked to Argentinian side Boca Juniors, which were keen on the number 21 last year and apparently are still after him.

The former PSG star's agent who also happens to be his brother, has already talked on Cavani's chances of returning to South America.

Walter Guglielmone gave an interview to Uruguayan Outlet El Pais. When asked about whether Edinson Cavani can play for Boca Juniors, Guglielmone said: “At the moment that is not true… Everything is dynamic. The priority is to continue in Europe.”

Manchester United Uruguayan Forward Edinson Cavani On Claims About A Possible Move To South America Following His Exit This Summer.

By Saul Escudero

