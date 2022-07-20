Report: Manchester United Very Interested In Signing Dan-Axel Zagadou

Manchester United are now said to be very interested in signing free agent defender Dan-Axel Zagadou following his departure from Borussia Dortmund, however will face other competition, claims report.

United could be preparing to add another defender to their ranks not long after signing Ajax defender, Lisandro Martinez, states a new report.

The Red Devils have added two new defenders to their ranks this summer, Martinez and Tyrell Malacia have both arrived at Old Trafford from the Dutch league this summer.

Malacia being a left back and Martinez being a central defender, United could now be looking to add another central defender to keep up with the demands of all competitions.

Zagadou is still regarded as a top talent in Europe despite being included in Dortmund's set up for so long already.

The Frenchman is still only 23 which is regarded as quite a young age as a defender.

If Zagadou was to move to United he would highly benefit from learning from senior heads such as Rapahel Varane and more.

According to a new report from Media foot via Sport Witness, United are said to be very interested in the player, reporting;

"Manchester United are very interested in signing free agent centre-back Dan-Axel Zagadou (23). PSG want Zagadou to join Inter Milan so they sell them Milan Škriniar, but Inter need to ‘watch out for the competition’ from United."

