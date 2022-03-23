Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch DayTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

Manchester United Veteran Likely To Leave Club In The Summer

Manchester United's veteran midfielder Juan Mata is looking likely to leave the club in the summer, according to reports.

Mata, who turns 34 next month, joined the Red Devils in 2014 from Chelsea, and has been a faithful servant for the club ever since.

During his time in Manchester, the Spaniard won the FA Cup, League Cup, Community Shield and the Europa League.

The World-cup winner's stay at Old Trafford was extended till coming summer after he was offered a one-year extension at the start of the ongoing season.

mata

But the midfield veteran hasn't played football at all this season, amassing only 177 minutes on the pitch combined in all competitions.

And the future of Mata has been up in the air for some time now, and recent reports indicate his future beyond the summer may lie elsewhere.

According to The Athletic, the soon-to-be 34-year-old is looking likely to leave United in the summer.

The report states that he is unlikely to be offered a contract extension to extend his stay at the Old Trafford club, and hence his future most likely lies somewhere else after this season.

Read More Manchester United Coverage

Follow United Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon |

mata
Transfers

Manchester United Veteran Likely To Leave Club In The Summer

By Soumyajit Roy43 seconds ago
Erik Ten Hag
News

Ajax Manager Erik ten Hag Interviewed for the Manchester United Job

By Alan Bince3 hours ago
Rice
Transfers

Report: Manchester United Are Leading the Race to Sign Declan Rice

By Alex Wallace7 hours ago
ten hag
News

Erik Ten Hag Has Verbal Agreement to Become Manchester United Manager

By Alex Wallace7 hours ago
dembele
News

Manchester United Still Monitoring World Cup Winner in Hope of Big Transfer Opportunity

By Kaustubh Pandey11 hours ago
elanga
Quotes

Zlatan Ibrahimović Picks Out Young Manchester United Star For Praise: 'He Has All The Future Ahead Of Him'

By Rhys James12 hours ago
Tammy Abraham
Transfers

Report: Manchester United Targeting Roma Striker Tammy Abraham

By Alex Wallace12 hours ago
Richarlison
Transfers

Report: Richarlison Wants to Leave Everton With Manchester United and Arsenal Interested

By Alex Wallace13 hours ago