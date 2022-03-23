Manchester United Veteran Likely To Leave Club In The Summer

Manchester United's veteran midfielder Juan Mata is looking likely to leave the club in the summer, according to reports.

Mata, who turns 34 next month, joined the Red Devils in 2014 from Chelsea, and has been a faithful servant for the club ever since.

During his time in Manchester, the Spaniard won the FA Cup, League Cup, Community Shield and the Europa League.

The World-cup winner's stay at Old Trafford was extended till coming summer after he was offered a one-year extension at the start of the ongoing season.

But the midfield veteran hasn't played football at all this season, amassing only 177 minutes on the pitch combined in all competitions.

And the future of Mata has been up in the air for some time now, and recent reports indicate his future beyond the summer may lie elsewhere.

According to The Athletic, the soon-to-be 34-year-old is looking likely to leave United in the summer.

The report states that he is unlikely to be offered a contract extension to extend his stay at the Old Trafford club, and hence his future most likely lies somewhere else after this season.

