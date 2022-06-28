Report: Manchester United Want To Be Able To Sign Lisandro Martinez Despite Arsenal Bid

Manchester United still want to be able to sign Ajax defender Lisandro Martinez this summer despite multiple bids from Premier League rivals Arsenal, according to a report.

Martinez flourished for Ajax in their recent title winning campaign under the guidance of none other than new United boss, Erik Ten Hag.

Ten Hag is still known to be an admirer of a number of Ajax players who have now become United targets for the summer window such as Jurrien Timber, Antony and Martinez.

Martinez can play to strengths in a number of positions such as centre back and defensive midfield, both of those areas being positions that United want to strengthen in.

The Argentine player is subject to interest from United’s Premier League rivals Arsenal who have already submitted bids to Ajax for the player.

United are said to have asked Ajax to continue to keep them update on any advancements in deals for Martinez as they continue to hold an interest.

According to a new report from Ruben Uria of GOAL;

“Manchester United want to be able to sign Lisandro Martinez, they have asked for some time to prepare a good offer and present it to Ajax.”

As stated, Martinez can play in both central defence and defensive midfield which would cover two key positions that Ten Hag wants to improve ahead of next season.

