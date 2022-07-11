Skip to main content

Report: Manchester United Want To Conclude Frenkie De Jong Deal By Friday

Manchester United are said to want to conclude a deal for Frenkie De Jong with Barcelona by Friday following meetings between the clubs directors with the player being open to a move, states a new report.

United are now wanting to finally come to a conclusion for the deal following weeks of negotiations with the club.

News broke on Monday that stated that United's CEO and Sporting Director had arrived in Barcelona for important talks with thee Barca board over the deal.

They are said to have had a meeting about De Jong however no conclusion has been reached on the deal yet.

de jong

De Jong does want to stay at Barca, that part of his mind will not change as the Spanish club has always been his dream club.

However, the Dutch international is said to be open to an Old Trafford move should the clubs come to an agreement thanks to his relationship with Ten Hag.

The meeting with Barca would have most likely included details about the large sum of money that Barca owe to De Jong in wages from previous years.

A new report from TalkSport's Alex Crook states;

"Manchester United aiming to conclude a deal by Friday. Fee of £56m plus add-ons verbally agreed with Barca. De Jong open to move.

Conversations between Murtagh/Arnold and Barca believed to have centred around the £17m De Jong is owed in unpaid wages."

