Report: Manchester United Want to Keep Paul Pogba Despite Real Madrid and PSG Links

Manchester United reportedly want to hold on to Paul Pogba this summer despite the players desire to leave the club following the expiration of his contract.

United would like to keep Pogba this summer but are set to wait until their new manager is in place to make a final decision.

Pogba is yet to sign a new deal at United and can leave for free during this summers transfer window.

The Frenchman has been linked with moves to PSG and Real Madrid this summer as well as a couple of Premier League sides also said to be monitoring the midfielder.

IMAGO / PA Images

According to Di Marzio, “Manchester United would like to keep Paul Pogba.

“They are awaiting the signing of a new coach before making a decision. Maybe the new coach wants him to be the focus of the new project.

“At the moment he prefers a change. He will listen to offers from Spain & France.”

Pogba has been heavily linked with Real Madrid for a number of windows but will wait until the summer to make his final decision.

Read More Manchester United Coverage

Follow United Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon |