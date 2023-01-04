Skip to main content
Manchester United Want To Keep Scott McTominay Despite Newcastle Interest

Manchester United are preparing to keep ahold of Scott McTominay despite interest from Newcastle United.

Erik Ten Hag is in the middle of his Manchester United rebuild and having signed players in the summer, exits will be on the cards this year. Some players have already been tipped to leave Old Trafford in the summer.

One player in particular has quite the interesting future ahead of him. Scott McTominay has improved under the Dutchman’s control and has featured a number of times for the Red Devils this season.

However, his future will be an interesting one. Reports had previously suggested that other Premier League clubs have their eye on the midfielder due to his United performances.

McTominay may not be everyone’s favourite but there is no doubt that the midfielder can hold his own in the top flight. The Scotsman would do a solid job in the midfield of another Premier League side, even if it be further down the table.

United will want to hold onto him for now and that seems to be the plan as Ten Hag continues to allude to squad depth ahead of the rest of the campaign. However, a new report has linked a Premier League side to still holding their interest in the player.

The report from Craig Hope of the Daily Mail states; “Scott McTominay retains admirers within Newcastle but message from Man Utd is they want to keep him at Old Trafford.”

