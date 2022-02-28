Report: Manchester United 'Want to Replace' Cristiano Ronaldo With Serie A Star Striker Victor Osimhen

Manchester United manager Ralf Rangnick would like to replace Cristiano Ronaldo at Old Trafford this summer with Serie A striker, Victor Osimhen according to reports.

Rangnick is said to be having 'major reservations' over Ronaldo leading United's attack from next season.

IMAGO / Insidefoto

According to Italian journalist and Napoli expert Ciro Venerato via Sport Witness, United are the latest side to be interested in the Nigerian International.

Napoli currently value the star at around £83million and have stated that that fee is matched then Osimhen "can leave this summer".

Osimhen has scored seven goals in 17 appearances for Napoli in the Serie A this season, the former Lille striker has also been linked with moves to Arsenal and Newcastle this summer.

According to the report, United have "already tested Napoli about the player meaning that United have probed the 23 year old and the club".

United have a number of striker targets who they will be looking at during the summer window including the likes of Erling Haaland.

Download The New Forza Football App! Get LIVE Lineups, Match Scores, Fixtures, Tables, Stats, & More: [Download Here]

Read More Manchester United Coverage