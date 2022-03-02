Manchester United Want to Sign Midfielders and Attackers This Summer With Erling Haaland, Jude Bellingham and Declan Rice Being Targets

Manchester United are looking to focus their summer transfer window on improving the sides attacking and midfield options.

Erling Haaland, Jude Bellingham and Declan Rice being some of the names mentioned.

United will undoubtedly be scouting some of the worlds top talent to improve their squad next season with multiple additions needed to challenge in the Premier League and Europe.

United have been linked to a number of targets across all areas of the pitch but the main focus is known to be strengthening the attacking and midfield areas.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Edinson Cavani could both potentially leave United this summer with the likes of Haaland, Darwin Nunez and Victor Osimhen being linked names.

In midfield United have a long ongoing situation with Paul Pogba's undecided future, United have already been linked to the likes of Bellingham, Rice and Nicolo Zaniolo to replace the Frenchman.

United are set to be busy this summer with finances ready to be spent.

The club needs to first appoint a new permanent manager to be able to start the hard work of rebuilding the side to compete next season.

