Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch DayTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

Manchester United Want to Sign Midfielders and Attackers This Summer With Erling Haaland, Jude Bellingham and Declan Rice Being Targets

Manchester United are looking to focus their summer transfer window on improving the sides attacking and midfield options.

Erling Haaland, Jude Bellingham and Declan Rice being some of the names mentioned.

United will undoubtedly be scouting some of the worlds top talent to improve their squad next season with multiple additions needed to challenge in the Premier League and Europe.

Haaland

United have been linked to a number of targets across all areas of the pitch but the main focus is known to be strengthening the attacking and midfield areas.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Edinson Cavani could both potentially leave United this summer with the likes of Haaland, Darwin Nunez and Victor Osimhen being linked names.

In midfield United have a long ongoing situation with Paul Pogba's undecided future, United have already been linked to the likes of Bellingham, Rice and Nicolo Zaniolo to replace the Frenchman.

United are set to be busy this summer with finances ready to be spent.

The club needs to first appoint a new permanent manager to be able to start the hard work of rebuilding the side to compete next season.

Download The New Forza Football App! Get LIVE Lineups, Match Scores, Fixtures, Tables, Stats, & More: [Download Here]

Read More Manchester United Coverage

Haaland
Transfers

Manchester United Want to Sign Midfielders and Attackers This Summer With Erling Haaland, Jude Bellingham and Declan Rice Being Targets

By Alex Wallace
just now
imago1010246063h
News

Manchester United Could Explore Short-Term Manager Options With Carlo Ancelotti a Potential Target

By Alex Wallace
47 minutes ago
Varane
News

Manchester United Defender Raphael Varane Meets TikTok Sensation Khaby Lame in London

By Alex Wallace
16 hours ago
Darren Fletcher, Ralf Rangnick
Quotes

Darren Fletcher Gives Clarity on His Role at Manchester United

By Rhys James
16 hours ago
Erik Ten Hag
Quotes

Manchester United Director of Football John Murtough Confirms Manager Recruitment Process Has Begun

By Rhys James
19 hours ago
Sam Johnstone
Transfers

Report: Manchester United Reach 'Verbal Agreement' to Sign Goalkeeper This Summer

By Alex Wallace
19 hours ago
Dean Henderson
News

Manchester United Goalkeeper Dean Henderson Will Leave This Summer

By Alex Wallace
20 hours ago
Nicolo Zaniolo
Transfers

Report: Manchester United Given £41million Price Tag For Serie A Midfielder Nicolo Zaniolo

By Alex Wallace
21 hours ago