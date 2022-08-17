Manchester United Want To Sign Chelsea’s Christian Pulisic

Manchester United are now said to be turning their attention to yet another new attacking target and are now said to be looking at the possibility of signing Chelsea winger and American captain, Christian Pulisic.

United are looking for instant solutions in the closing weeks and days of the transfer window - almost a desperation push.

They have been priced out of moves for a number of targets as well as being rejected by some players across Europe this summer.

United are now possibly looking to dip into the loan market as part of a short term fix to a long term problem and have identified a new target they would like to bring to the club.

According to a new and emerging report, United want to sign Christian Pulisic on loan from Chelsea this summer.

IMAGO / Icon Sportswire

The forward has the ability to play across the whole of the frontline, comfortable on both wings and through the middle.

The news was broken by Andy Mitten, he reported; “Manchester United want Christian Pulisic on loan. Player up for it.”

“Chelsea know the player is frustrated and are willing to listen to loan offers.”

“Newcastle United, Juventus and Atlético Madrid have all made approaches for Christian Pulisic. But the player would prefer Manchester United.”

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon