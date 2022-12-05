Manchester United Want To Sign Goalkeeper Yann Sommer

Manchester United could now be preparing to replace David De Gea next summer following the expiration of his contract. The Red Devils are reportedly eyeing a possible move for a new number one.

United could possibly move for a goalkeeper who is highly sought after and could be available for free in the summer. Yann Sommer has become an established shot stopper in the Bundesliga as well as on an international level.

The 33 year old has been impressing for Switzerland more recently in the Euro’s as well as in the World Cup. The keepers contract expires by the summer transfer window next year and would be available for free.

IMAGO / Sportimage

De Gea has already voiced his desire to stay at United following the expiration of his current deal. The Spaniard has been very impressive under Erik Ten Hag this season.

United’s current number one has given no reason as to why he shouldn’t stay at Old Trafford following the summer window. However, according to a new report from BILD, United could be looking to part ways.

The report says; “Yann Sommer is about to make a lightning move to the English Premier League. He is reportedly drawn to Manchester United. The Red Devils want to make Switzerland's international goalkeeper the new number one.”

“Sommer’s contract expires at the end of the season and David De Gea's expiring contract is unlikely to be extended.”

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon