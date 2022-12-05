Skip to main content
Manchester United Want To Sign Goalkeeper Yann Sommer

IMAGO / Revierfoto

Manchester United Want To Sign Goalkeeper Yann Sommer

Manchester United may be tempted to replace David De Gea with another top European goalkeeper next summer.

Manchester United could now be preparing to replace David De Gea next summer following the expiration of his contract. The Red Devils are reportedly eyeing a possible move for a new number one.

United could possibly move for a goalkeeper who is highly sought after and could be available for free in the summer. Yann Sommer has become an established shot stopper in the Bundesliga as well as on an international level.

The 33 year old has been impressing for Switzerland more recently in the Euro’s as well as in the World Cup. The keepers contract expires by the summer transfer window next year and would be available for free.

David De Gea Manchester United Goodison Park Everton Manchester United Premier League

De Gea has already voiced his desire to stay at United following the expiration of his current deal. The Spaniard has been very impressive under Erik Ten Hag this season.

United’s current number one has given no reason as to why he shouldn’t stay at Old Trafford following the summer window. However, according to a new report from BILD, United could be looking to part ways.

The report says; “Yann Sommer is about to make a lightning move to the English Premier League. He is reportedly drawn to Manchester United. The Red Devils want to make Switzerland's international goalkeeper the new number one.”

“Sommer’s contract expires at the end of the season and David De Gea's expiring contract is unlikely to be extended.”

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon

Yann Sommer
Transfers

Manchester United Want To Sign Goalkeeper Yann Sommer

By Alex Wallace
Jude Bellingham England FIFA World Cup 2022
Match Day

Where To Watch England v Senegal, FIFA World Cup 2022 Round Of 16, Live Stream

By Alex Wallace
FIFA World Cup 2022
Match Day

FIFA World Cup 2022 Top Goal Scorers and Most Assists

By Alex Wallace
Lionel Messi Argentina FIFA World Cup 2022
Match Day

Watch: Lionel Messi Goal For Argentina v Australia, FIFA World Cup 2022 Round of 16

By Alex Wallace
Amad Diallo Sunderland
Quotes

Manchester United’s Amad Diallo Making A Real Impact During Sunderland Loan Spell

By Alex Wallace
Lionel Messi Argentina FIFA World Cup 2022
Match Day

Where To Watch Argentina v Australia, FIFA World Cup 2022 Round Of 16, Live Stream

By Alex Wallace
Memphis Depay Netherlands FIFA World Cup 2022
Match Day

Watch: Memphis Depay Goal For Netherlands v USA, FIFA World Cup 2022 Round Of 16

By Alex Wallace
Cody Gakpo Netherlands FIFA World Cup
Match Day

Where To Watch Netherlands v USA, FIFA World Cup Round Of 16, Live Stream

By Alex Wallace