Report: Manchester United Want To Sign Hoffenheim Left Back David Raum

Manchester United could potentially make a move to sign a new left back this summer with Hoffenheim left back David Raum being the target, according to a new report.

United will be looking to improve their defence ahead of their first campaign under Erik Ten Hag following a disappointing defensive record last season.

The Red Devils currently have three senior left backs, Alex Telles, Luke Shaw and Brandon Williams.

However, reports have suggested that both Telles and Williams will be allowed to move on this summer, then opening an opportunity to sign a new senior left sided defender.

IMAGO / AFLOSPORT

Raum is a full back that has caught the attention of a number of European clubs this summer.

Many clubs are said to have registered an interest in the player and now United have joined the train of interest.

According to journalist, Florian Plettenberg, United have established their interest in the full back, reporting;

"Manchester United want Hoffenheim left-back David Raum. Talks are ongoing but there's a long way to go before an agreement can be reached."

A new established, fresh left back could do United a world of good to recruit this summer with Raum recently becoming a regular German international.

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon