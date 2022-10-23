Manchester United Want To Sign Inter Milan Midfielder In January

Manchester United could now be turning their attention to adding depth in midfield in January. A new report has claimed that United and Newcastle are both looking to sign the same player in January.

United brought in two new midfielders this summer with Casemiro and Christian Eriksen joining the club. However a player like Donny Van De Beek could leave the club at the same time.

United could then turn their attention to bringing in a new midfielder with one target already identified. Alongside this new report, United are still said to be monitoring Frenkie De Jong of Barcelona.

IMAGO / NurPhoto

However, a new report has suggested that United are looking at a midfielder who has played very well in the Serie A. According to a report from Italy, United could rival Newcastle for the midfielder as early as this January.

According to Italian news outlet, Calcio Mercato; “Manchester United and Newcastle want to sign Inter Milan’s Hakan Çalhanoğlu in January.”

Calhanoglu is a player that had performed well for both Milan sides over the past years. The Turkish midfielder primarily plays in a central and attacking role.

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon