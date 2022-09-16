Skip to main content
Manchester United Want To Sign Leicester City Midfielder In January

Manchester United are reportedly now turning their attention to signing a new midfielder in January.

Manchester United manager Erik Ten Hag has stated that himself and the club will be looking towards the January window. 

Ten Hag is said to be looking at possible additions to make in the upcoming January window. 

United are said to be looking at a creative midfielder to be able to rotate with Christian Eriksen - who has played a majority of games so far. 

Donny Van De Beek is said to be being monitored by Inter Milan who admire the player. 

Erik ten Hag instructing players

United could now be set to move for a well established midfielder that they were linked to in the summer window. 

The player in question is none other than Leicester City and Belgium international midfielder, Youri Tielemans. 

According to a new report, United could look at Tielemans as a player to sign in Janaury to be able to rotate with Eriksen. 

The report comes from Javier Parra Pena who is a journalist for Fichajes. 

Tielemans

According to the report, he states; “Manchester United now want a new creative midfielder to rotate with Christian Eriksen. The player that United want is Leicester’s Youri Tielemans, who’s contract expires in summer 2023.”

Tielemans would be an excellent addition in the January window, with his price set to be close to nothing due to his contract expiring in the summer. 

