Report: Manchester United Weighing Up Move For Inter Defender Stefan De Vrij

Manchester United are reportedly said to be weighing up the possibilities of moving for Inter defender, Stefan De Vrij this summer as Erik Ten Hag looks to bolster his defence, a new report states.

United are pushing to sign a defender in this window with Ajax’s Lisandro Martinez looking like the priority with the Red Devils in advanced negotiations for the player.

However, United could still move for other defensive targets should they fail to sign Martinez or should Ten Hag want to improve his back line even further.

A new report from Italy is suggesting that United could move for an Inter star who’s contract expires next summer. 

De Vrij

Stefan De Vrij has yet to be offered a new contract at Inter and could depart Milan for a new challenge for a fee this summer - rather than leaving for free in 2023.

According to a new report from Gazzetta Dello Sport via SempreInter;

“The Red Devils are the club currently keenest on the 30-year-old, whose future with the Nerazzurri is uncertain.”

“Manchester United coach Erik Ten Hag is an admirer of de Vrij, and the Premier League giants are weighing up a move for him, while the Neerazzurri would be willing to listen to offers.”

De Vrij would more likely be seen as an alternative option should United fail to sign Martinez from Ajax. 

