Report: Manchester United Weighing Up a Move For £25million Rated La Liga Goalkeeper

Manchester United are reportedly weighing up a move for a highly rated £25million La Liga goalkeeper ahead of the summer transfer window.

United have been linked with a number of goalkeepers this summer amid the possible departure of Dean Henderson.

David De Gea is expected to remain at United as the first choice goalkeeper and so the possible arrival of a new goalkeeper will be in place in case Henderson departs.

According to Tom Hopkinson from the Sunday Mirror, United are weighing up a move for Sevilla goalkeeper Yassine Bounou.

Bounou

According to the report, United have been watching Bounou for several months.

United will be looking to spend money all over the pitch and a £25million price tag for a goalkeeper may not be something to pursue.

Bounou is an impressive goalkeeper and has been a great player for Sevilla and has impressed on several ocassions.

