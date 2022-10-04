Report: Manchester United Will Allow Cristiano Ronaldo To Leave After World Cup

Manchester United resigned Cristiano Ronaldo over a year ago now but despite the huge excitement that came with his return, the superstar has not managed to help the club gain success yet and last season was a very disappointing one - where they finished sixth in the Premier League.

With the arrival of new manager Erik Ten Hag, Ronaldo has not even been in the starting lineup for most matches. Marcus Rashford has been used ahead of him in the striker position this season and Anthony Martial was brought on ahead of him in the Manchester Derby on Sunday.

IMAGO / PA Images

It was heavily rumoured last summer that the 37-year-old wanted out of the club and was trying to engineer an exit. However, that did not go to plan and he ended up staying.

The next opportunity for him to get his supposed wish is January - after the World Cup. The Telegraph (Via United District) have said that he is eyeing a January exit and the club (Including Erik Ten Hag) will not stand in his way if an offer arrives.

It is said that the Portuguese international sees the tournament as an opportunity to impress potential new clubs and will improve his chances of getting a move, assuming there is no change to his situation at United.

