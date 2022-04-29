Skip to main content
Report: Manchester United Will Attempt to Offload Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Alex Telles and Dean Henderson

Manchester United could reportedly be set to offload three current players this summer with those names consisting of Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Alex Telles and Dean Henderson.

United will have a certain transfer budget that they will be set to stick to this summer.

However, United can raise additional funds by offloading players this summer for a certain amount of funds to be added to the spend budget. 

There are three names now reportedly being on the list of players that could be offloaded to raise additional funds, including two full backs and a goalkeeper. 

Alex Telles

According to a Twitter known transfer source who despite being unknown has been known to be reliable in recent times. 

Known on Twitter as Zeeshanxz, Z has provided an update on the situation on possible outgoings at Old Trafford this summer.

Z said “Ralf Rangnick and Darren Fletcher have put together a list of players who should be sold this summer to increase the United transfer budget.”

“3 players that United will now try to offload are Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Alex Telles and Dean Henderson.”

The situation will be ongoing this summer. 

Aaron Wan-Bissaka
