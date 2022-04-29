Report: Manchester United Will Attempt to Offload Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Alex Telles and Dean Henderson
Manchester United could reportedly be set to offload three current players this summer with those names consisting of Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Alex Telles and Dean Henderson.
United will have a certain transfer budget that they will be set to stick to this summer.
However, United can raise additional funds by offloading players this summer for a certain amount of funds to be added to the spend budget.
There are three names now reportedly being on the list of players that could be offloaded to raise additional funds, including two full backs and a goalkeeper.
According to a Twitter known transfer source who despite being unknown has been known to be reliable in recent times.
Known on Twitter as Zeeshanxz, Z has provided an update on the situation on possible outgoings at Old Trafford this summer.
Z said “Ralf Rangnick and Darren Fletcher have put together a list of players who should be sold this summer to increase the United transfer budget.”
“3 players that United will now try to offload are Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Alex Telles and Dean Henderson.”
The situation will be ongoing this summer.
Read More Manchester United Coverage:
- Report: Erik Ten Hag Would Not Be Convinced Of Manchester United Goalkeeper David De Gea
- Report: New Manager Erik Ten Hag Wants Midfielder Donny Van De Beek Back At Manchester United Next Season
- Report: Manchester United Midfielder Paul Pogba Has A Received An Official Contract Offer From European Giant
- Report: Manchester United Leading the Race to Sign Darwin Nunez
- Frenkie De Jong Is Believed To Be The 'Cornerstone Of His Winning Project' - Could Manchester United Land The Midfielder?
- Ex-Manchester United Midfielder Robbie Savage Warns About Cristiano Ronaldo's Possible Sell
Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon