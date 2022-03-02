Report: Manchester United Will Have to Pay 'Mega Money' to Sign Premier League Defender

Manchester United are eyeing up a move for a Premier League defender with a former Scottish defender claiming that the move would cost 'mega money'.

United will be looking to strengthen their options at right back this summer with a 19 year old impressive option lined up.

Following on from previous reports, United are looking at former Chelsea and now Southampton defender, Tino Livramento.

Livramento joined Southampton from Chelsea last summer for a fee of just £5million with Chelsea having a buy back clause of around £40million.

According to Alan Hutton via Football Insider, United would have to pay "mega money for the youngster who would significantly improve the clubs full back options". He said speaking in an exclusive interview with Football Insider.

United currently have Diogo Dalot and Aaron Wan-Bissaka to deploy in right back.

Livramento has shown great qualities for Southampton and would be a great option should Dalot or Wan-Bissaka depart Old Trafford this summer.

Time will tell if United think that Livramento is worth signing this summer with former club Chelsea keeping a close eye on him.

