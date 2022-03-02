Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch DayTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

Report: Manchester United Will Have to Pay 'Mega Money' to Sign Premier League Defender

Manchester United are eyeing up a move for a Premier League defender with a former Scottish defender claiming that the move would cost 'mega money'.

United will be looking to strengthen their options at right back this summer with a 19 year old impressive option lined up.

Following on from previous reports, United are looking at former Chelsea and now Southampton defender, Tino Livramento.

Livramento

Livramento joined Southampton from Chelsea last summer for a fee of just £5million with Chelsea having a buy back clause of around £40million.

According to Alan Hutton via Football Insider, United would have to pay "mega money for the youngster who would significantly improve the clubs full back options". He said speaking in an exclusive interview with Football Insider.

United currently have Diogo Dalot and Aaron Wan-Bissaka to deploy in right back.

Livramento has shown great qualities for Southampton and would be a great option should Dalot or Wan-Bissaka depart Old Trafford this summer.

Time will tell if United think that Livramento is worth signing this summer with former club Chelsea keeping a close eye on him.

Download The New Forza Football App! Get LIVE Lineups, Match Scores, Fixtures, Tables, Stats, & More: [Download Here]

Read More Manchester United Coverage

Livramento
Transfers

Report: Manchester United Will Have to Pay 'Mega Money' to Sign Premier League Defender

By Alex Wallace
10 seconds ago
Paul Pogba
Transfers

Steve McManaman: 'Paul Pogba From Manchester United to PSG Makes Perfect Sense'

By Rhys James
19 minutes ago
Lionel Messi
News

Report: PSG Superstar Lionel Messi Could Face Former Club Barcelona, Cristiano Ronaldo & Manchester United Also In The Mix

By Neil Andrew
2 hours ago
Haaland
Transfers

Manchester United Want to Sign Midfielders and Attackers This Summer With Erling Haaland, Jude Bellingham and Declan Rice Being Targets

By Alex Wallace
2 hours ago
imago1010246063h
News

Manchester United Could Explore Short-Term Manager Options With Carlo Ancelotti a Potential Target

By Alex Wallace
3 hours ago
Varane
News

Manchester United Defender Raphael Varane Meets TikTok Sensation Khaby Lame in London

By Alex Wallace
19 hours ago
Darren Fletcher, Ralf Rangnick
Quotes

Darren Fletcher Gives Clarity on His Role at Manchester United

By Rhys James
19 hours ago
Erik Ten Hag
Quotes

Manchester United Director of Football John Murtough Confirms Manager Recruitment Process Has Begun

By Rhys James
22 hours ago