Report: Manchester United 'Will Make The First Offer' For Bayern Munich Superstar Robert Lewandowski

Manchester United are set to be the club that want to make the first offer for Bayern Munich superstar Robert Lewandowski should he decide to leave the German giants this summer, according to reports.

Lewandowski has been regarded as one of, if not the best striker in Europe for a number of seasons.

The Polish International has continued his fine scoring form once again this season.

Lewandowski

The striker has become the first player in Europe to score 40 goals in all competitions, including a hattrick against RB Salzburg in the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday.

According to BILD via Sport Witness, the German news outlet has suggested that there is a little doubt over the strikers future.

BILD, continue to say that United have established interest in Lewandowski.

The prospect of signing Lewandowski comes as United look set to lose Edinson Cavani this summer.

It has also been reported that United are targeting a young striker this summer meaning Lewandowksi's potential arrival could mean Cristiano Ronaldo is set to depart.

