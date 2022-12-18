Skip to main content
Manchester United Will Move To Sign Jude Bellingham In The Summer

IMAGO / Revierfoto

Manchester United Will Move To Sign Jude Bellingham In The Summer

Erik Ten Hag is a huge admirer of Jude Bellingham and would love to bring him to Manchester United.

Jude Bellingham is a player that continues to raise interest from around Europe. A high number of European elites are admirers of the midfielder, including Manchester United and their closest rivals.

Despite reports from the past few weeks suggesting that United were out of the race for Bellingham, new reports have altered that stance yet again. The Red Devils will reportedly move to sign the player.

Bellingham performed well at the recent World Cup in Qatar for England. His continued good performances have undoubtedly raised his asking price ahead of his exit from Borussia Dortmund.

Jude Bellingham England FIFA World Cup 2022

It’s a race between Liverpool, Real Madrid, Manchester City and United for the players. Despite United’s interest they are seen as the side behind in the race for the player.

According to a new report from Samuel Luckhurst of the Manchester Evening News; “Senior sources at Manchester United believe Jude Bellingham could create history at the club by helping them end their Premier League title drought.”

“Erik ten Hag is such a major admirer of Jude Bellingham, he has told confidants that if he could sign any player in the world it would be the Borussia Dortmund midfielder.”

The report that emerged last night was then followed up this morning by Luke Edwards of the Telegraph. He reported; “United will move to sign Jude Bellingham in the summer and will sell him the idea of becoming the leader of a new era at Old Trafford to tempt him.”

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon

Jude Bellingham England FIFA World Cup 2022
Transfers

Manchester United Will Move To Sign Jude Bellingham In The Summer

By Alex Wallace
FIFA World Cup Final 2022 France Argentina Kylian Mbappe Lionel Messi Qatar
World Cup

Where To Watch France v Argentina, FIFA World Cup Final 2022, Broadcast Details and Live Stream

By Alex Wallace
frenkie de jong
Transfers

Manchester United To Pursue Signing Of Frenkie De Jong Again Next Summer

By Alex Wallace
David De Gea
News

Manchester United Preparing To Offload David De Gea In The Summer

By Alex Wallace
Cody Gakpo Netherlands FIFA World Cup
Transfers

Manchester United Planning To Bid For Cody Gakpo Imminently

By Alex Wallace
Old Trafford Manchester United
News

Manchester United and TeamViewer To End Shirt Sponsor Agreement

By Alex Wallace
Dusan Vlahovic Juventus
Transfers

Manchester United To Make Serious Attempt To Sign Dusan Vlahovic In January

By Alex Wallace
Cody Gakpo Netherlands FIFA World Cup
News

Report: Manchester United & Liverpool To Battle For Coady Gakpo

By Rhys James