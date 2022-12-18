Manchester United Will Move To Sign Jude Bellingham In The Summer

Jude Bellingham is a player that continues to raise interest from around Europe. A high number of European elites are admirers of the midfielder, including Manchester United and their closest rivals.

Despite reports from the past few weeks suggesting that United were out of the race for Bellingham, new reports have altered that stance yet again. The Red Devils will reportedly move to sign the player.

Bellingham performed well at the recent World Cup in Qatar for England. His continued good performances have undoubtedly raised his asking price ahead of his exit from Borussia Dortmund.

IMAGO / PA Images

It’s a race between Liverpool, Real Madrid, Manchester City and United for the players. Despite United’s interest they are seen as the side behind in the race for the player.

According to a new report from Samuel Luckhurst of the Manchester Evening News; “Senior sources at Manchester United believe Jude Bellingham could create history at the club by helping them end their Premier League title drought.”

“Erik ten Hag is such a major admirer of Jude Bellingham, he has told confidants that if he could sign any player in the world it would be the Borussia Dortmund midfielder.”

The report that emerged last night was then followed up this morning by Luke Edwards of the Telegraph. He reported; “United will move to sign Jude Bellingham in the summer and will sell him the idea of becoming the leader of a new era at Old Trafford to tempt him.”

