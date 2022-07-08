Skip to main content

Report: Manchester United Will Not Sign Nigerian Striker Victor Osimhen This Summer

Manchester United could possibly have to replace Cristiano Ronaldo this summer with the Portuguese superstar’s future not certain as things stand however they are not set to move for Victor Osimhen in this window, states a new report.

Osimhen was linked with United earlier in the window, however the Red Devils are not currently set to spend money on a striker due to recruiting in other positions. 

Even if Ronaldo is to leave the club this summer, that is said to still not be enough to prompt the hierarchy into spending money on a striker in this window. 

Ronaldo

United were linked with Osimhen earlier in the window and some reports had even suggested that the Nigerian international could even fit into the team alongside Ronaldo. 

However United have since looked at other players such as Brian Brobbey and despite reportedly looking at Osimhen, they are now not expected to make a move for the player this summer. 

David Jones spoke to givemesport where he has revealed; “United will not get Osimhen in this window, I’m told the situation has been gently looked into but that he is simply not available.”

““Napoli intend to resist any offers for him in this window so it’s probably one we can draw a line through.”

Osimhen had been previously linked with an €80million price tag which would instantly have ruled United out of the move, regardless of Napoli’s stance. 

Photo Alessandro Garofalo/LaPresse March 19 , 2022 Naples, Italy soccer Napoli vs Udinese - Italian Football Championship League A TIM 2021/2022 - Diego Armando Maradona stadium. In the pic: Victor Osimhen
