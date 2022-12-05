Manchester United Willing To Pay Release Clause For Midfielder

Manchester United could be looking to add yet another new name to their midfield ranks in 2023. Having signed Christian Eriksen and Casemiro in the summer Erik ten Hag is looking to add yet more talent to that area of the pitch.

Erik Ten Hag it’s wanting to make his mark on the rebuild of the United squad. The red devils are now reportedly turning their attention to a young and talented midfielder emerging in the ranks in La Liga.

United have been able to experience the ability of this player so far thanks to their meetings in the UEFA Europa League. According to a report from Diario AS, United are interested in Martin Zubimendi.

The Real Sociedad midfielder is of interest to United and a number of other European clubs. The report states that United would be open to paying his release clause.

The report says; “Manchester United are ‘willing to pay’ the release clause of Real Sociedad star Martin Zubimendi. Manchester United are said to have watched the 23-year-old closely during their recent European outings against Sociedad.”

Ten Hag could see Zubimendi as a long term midfied option and could even get into the side now. With United set to miss out on Jude Bellingham, the Spaniard could be a suitable alternative.

