Manchester United Women Enter Race For Canadian Winger Adriana Leon

Adriana Leon has a large array of clubs waiting for her signature. The Canadian international leaves West Ham United Women as a free agent this summer.

It was widely reported about West Ham winger's representatives' exploratory talks with Spanish club Real Madrid Femeni towards the end of the Women's Super League 2021-22 season. 

The Canadian winger joined the Hammers from the National Women's Super League side Seattle Reign in the January transfer window of 2019. As things stand, numerous clubs such as Barcelona Femeni and Real Madrid Femeni have registered interest in acquiring the services of the player.

imago1007049676h

According to David Ornstein of The Athletic, Manchester United Women have entered the race to seal the deal for the Canadian Olympic gold medalist. The 29-year-old prefers to stay in the Women's Super League ahead of next season and that's an encouraging sign for the Red Devils.

Another important stance to be considered from Manchester United Women's Team is their inclination to approach players who are on the verge of becoming free agents. This is a common strategy applied by clubs playing the Women's League. 

As per the same report, Adriana Leon is a childhood Manchester United fan. An offer from the Red Devils might tempt the player to put her signature on the contract immediately. 

It is also being said that the Canadian winge will communicate her decision on the next destination by July 1st. Meanwhile, United will need to wait and pursue other targets till this date.

